Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who became the face of the U.S. government’s pandemic response, has donated his personal 3D model of the COVID-19 virus to the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History. Fauci presented the donation Tuesday night in a virtual ceremony to honor him with the museum’s Great Americans Medal. Fauci was asked to contribute a personal artifact to mark the pandemic and chose the lumpy blue and orange ball that he used to explain the complexities of the virus in dozens or interviews.