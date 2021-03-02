Skip to Content

Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian

New
6:00 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who became the face of the U.S. government’s pandemic response, has donated his personal 3D model of the COVID-19 virus to the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History. Fauci presented the donation Tuesday night in a virtual ceremony to honor him with the  museum’s Great Americans Medal. Fauci was asked to contribute a personal artifact to mark the pandemic and chose the lumpy blue and orange ball that he used to explain the complexities of the virus in dozens or interviews. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content