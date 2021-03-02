Hong Kong resumes court hearing for 47 democracy activists

HONG KONG (AP) — A court hearing for 47 democracy activists charged under Hong Kong’s national security law resumed Tuesday, following a marathon session that was adjourned well past midnight after one defendant appeared to collapse and was taken away in an ambulance. The court is weighing whether to grant bail to the activists, who were detained and charged Sunday over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities say was part of a plot to paralyze Hong Kong’s government. The cases represent the largest mass charge against the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s opposition camp since the law came into effect last June.