Hong Kong probes death of man who received COVID-19 vaccine

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities are investigating the death of a chronically ill man who died two days after he received a COVID-19 vaccine. Authorities in a statement Tuesday said that it is too early to conclude whether the vaccine he received was related to his death. The death happened less than a week after Hong Kong began its vaccination program for at-risk groups in the city. The 63-year-old man was inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine on Feb. 26th. Two days later, he developed shortness of breath. He admitted himself to a hospital and died the same day.