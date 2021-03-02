Indonesian security forces kill 2 suspected militants

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian security forces have killed two suspected militants in a shootout that also resulted in the death of one soldier. Police say the suspects were members of the East Indonesia Mujahideen militant group, which had been attacking residents who refused to help them. Police say a joint police and military team ambushed the militants in Poso, a mountainous district considered an extremist hotbed in Central Sulawesi province. Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has carried out a sustained crackdown on Islamic militants since bombings on the tourist island of Bali in 2002 killed 202 people, mostly foreigners. Attacks on foreigners have been largely replaced by smaller, less deadly strikes targeting the government, police and anti-terrorism forces.