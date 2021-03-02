Iran: Militants attack Revolutionary Guard unit in southeast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state TV says an armed separatist group in Iran’s restive southeastern province assaulted a vehicle carrying members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard paramilitary force. The Tuesday report comes as unrest continues to roil the impoverished region of Sistan and Baluchestan. State TV blamed an al-Qaida-linked Sunni militant group for the attack that wounded one officer and left another missing. In the past, militants and small separatist groups in the predominantly Sunni region have abducted and killed members of the Revolutionary Guard as part of a low-level violent insurgency against the Shiite government. Over the last week, protests have rocked the province following fatal border shootings.