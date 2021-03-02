Kohl’s reports mixed 4Q results but offers upbeat outlook

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s reported mixed results for its fiscal fourth quarter, delivering a 30% increase in profits but a 10% drop in sales. Results announced Tuesday, handily beat Wall Street estimates. The company, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, also issued per share range for the current year whose top range beat analysts’ expectations. The earnings report comes out as Kohl’s is fighting back against an investor group’s efforts to take control of the department store chain’s board, arguing that it would derail its progress and momentum.