Microsoft: China-based hackers found bug to target US firms

Microsoft says China-based government hackers have exploited a bug in its email server software to target U.S. organizations. The tech company said Tuesday that a “highly skilled and sophisticated” state-sponsored group operating from China has been trying to steal information from a number of American targets, including universities, defense contractors, law firms and infectious-disease researchers. Microsoft said it has released security upgrades to fix the vulnerabilities to its Exchange Server software, which is used for work email and calendar services. The company declined to name any of the targets or say how many organizations were affected.