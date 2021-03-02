Nashville music club owners recall night the music died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It has been nearly a year since dual tragedies descended on Nashville, Tennessee: a deadly tornado that killed people in their sleep and the coronavirus pandemic. But as the anniversary approaches, fatigue and dismay are accompanied by optimism in “Music City USA.” Entertainment venues are adapting to the virus by requiring patrons to comply with prevention measures. Meanwhile, a beloved club that was a premier site for hosting big-name acts before it was clobbered by the tornado is hoping to reopen by spring.