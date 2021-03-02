National security officials to testify on Jan. 6 mistakes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal national security officials are set to testify in the second Senate hearing about what went wrong on Jan. 6, the day rioters overtook the U.S. Capitol. Security officials face questions Wednesday about missed intelligence and botched efforts to quickly gather National Guard troops as a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol. Senators are eager to grill the officials from the Pentagon, the National Guard, and the Justice and Homeland Security departments. One focus will be their preparations as supporters of then-President Donald Trump talked online, in some cases openly, about gathering in Washington and interrupting the electoral vote count.