Nigeria receives nearly 4 million vaccines from COVAX

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Nearly 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, the third and largest delivery to be made by the global COVAX initiative, which was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to doses. The COVAX program, which has fall short of its goals to quickly get vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people, shipped 3.94 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, from Mumbai to Abuja, according to UNICEF and its partners. On Tuesday the West African nation recorded 156,017 cases and 1,915 deaths. The delivery is part of a first wave of arrivals in Nigeria that will continue in the coming days and weeks.