Pacioretty scores in OT to lift Vegas past Wild, 5-4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights erased a third-period, two-goal deficit to earn the victory in a matchup between the West Division’s top two teams. After Alex Tuch scored the tying goal with 42 seconds left in regulation, it was Pacioretty punching home the game-winner after Vegas captain Mark Stone fed him with his fifth primary assist of the game.