Pandemic loan program at high-risk for fraud, auditor finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emergency loans made to small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic have been added to the list of government programs considered at high risk of waste, fraud or mismanagement. The most common of those emergency loans, PPP loans, are provided at a low interest rate and can be fully forgivable if a certain percentage is spent on payroll costs. The loans have proven popular as businesses that rely on foot traffic try to survive the pandemic. The Government Accountability Office said Tuesday that millions of small businesses benefitted from the program, but the speed with which the programs were set up limited safeguards necessary to identify risks including potential fraud.