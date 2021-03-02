Pentagon report cites threat of extremism in military

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon report says domestic extremist groups pose a threat to the military by infiltrating its ranks or seeking to recruit military members. The report was released by the Pentagon on Tuesday, months after it was provided to Congress, which asked for an assessment of how FBI resources might help screen military recruits for extremist affiliations. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made a priority of determining the extent of the extremist problem inside the military. On Feb. 5, he directed commanders at every level of the military to conduct a one-day “stand down” by early April to discuss extremism in the ranks.