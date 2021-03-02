Police won’t charge Australian minister accused of rape

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police have ruled out investigating an unnamed Australian Cabinet minister over an allegation that he raped a 16-year-old girl more than 30 years ago. The New South Wales state Police decision on Tuesday adds pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to establish an independent investigation to examine the accusation. The rape allegation was contained in an anonymous letter sent to the prime minister’s office last week and forwarded to police. The complainant took her own life last year. Police said in a statement that “there is insufficient admissible evidence to proceed” with an investigation.