Skip to Content

Reserve Kai Jones’ 17 points lead No. 15 Texas past Cyclones

New
9:06 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kai Jones came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points and lead four Texas players in double figures and the 15th-ranked Longhorns pulled away from Iowa State early in an 81-67 win. Texas led for all but 22 seconds while beating the Cyclones for the eighth time in 10 meetings. Iowa State was led by Jalen Coleman-Lands, who scored 22 points. Courtney Ramey added 14 points for the Longhorns and Greg Brown and Matt Coleman III each had 12.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content