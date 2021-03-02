Target keeps sales momentum going during pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Target extended its strong sales streak through the holiday quarter and grabbed business from rivals. The Minneapolis-based discounter reported Tuesday that it profit soared 66%, while sales jumped 21% for its fiscal fourth quarter. The results handily beat Wall Street estimates. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 6.9% compared with a year ago. Online sales were up 118%. Customer traffic rose 3.7% and average dollars spent rose 15%. In the previous quarter, same-store sales rose 10%, while online sales were up 155%.