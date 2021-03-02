Three women media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The news editor of a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan says three women employees have been gunned down in two separate attacks, Shokrullah Pasoon, of Enikass Radio and TV in Jalalabad, said Tuesday one of the women was walking home when gunmen opened fire. The other two were shot and killed in a separate attack, while also walking home from work. Two other people, apparently passersby, were wounded in the shooting. Afghanistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media workers. Tuesday’s killings brought to 15 the number of media employees killed in Afghanistan in the last six months.