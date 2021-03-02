Tribes, fishermen slam halt to Alaska-Canada water analysis

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska and Canadian officials in British Columbia officials have announced they have completed and will not continue data collection on three transboundary watersheds. The decision comes despite concerns from fishing and tribal interests that the effort does not go far enough. The work stemmed from concerns about possible impacts mining activity in Canada could have on waters that cross into Alaska. A final report culminated two years of data collected from water, sediment and fish tissue from three bodies of water. Critics of the program say the state is not taking its responsibility seriously enough and that the sampling is not comprehensive enough.