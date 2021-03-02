Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashby 59, Ortonville 41
Austin 69, Rochester John Marshall 34
Becker 65, Cambridge-Isanti 42
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 89, Kimball 54
Blue Earth Area 71, Martin County West 45
Brandon-Evansville 48, Underwood 33
Breckenridge 73, Hawley 60
Champlin Park 69, Maple Grove 51
Chaska 57, Bloomington Jefferson 48
Chisholm 71, International Falls 64
Coon Rapids 73, Elk River 71
Cretin-Derham Hall 83, Stillwater 81
Cromwell 66, Wrenshall 49
Crosby-Ironton 65, Staples-Motley 41
DeLaSalle 65, Robbinsdale Cooper 59
Delano 60, Orono 49
Detroit Lakes 74, East Grand Forks 71
Eagan 46, Apple Valley 38
East Central 99, Isle 36
Edina 74, Minnetonka 51
Ely 76, Cook County 22
Farmington 67, Prior Lake 52
Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 61
Hayfield 79, Medford 54
Jackson County Central 68, Pipestone 66
Kasson-Mantorville 75, New Ulm 53
Lac qui Parle Valley 54, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 37
Lake City 57, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42
Lakeville North 73, Burnsville 51
Little Falls 70, St. Cloud Cathedral 59
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51, Spring Grove 38
Maple River 75, United South Central 47
Marshall 69, Luverne 50
Minnehaha Academy 94, Waseca 66
Montevideo 75, Dawson-Boyd 58
Mora 67, Pierz 42
Nashwauk-Keewatin 83, North Woods 73
Nevis 74, Park Rapids 43
New Prague 59, Mound Westonka 51
North St. Paul 83, Hastings 75
Osakis 85, Swanville 54
Osseo 80, Centennial 47
Pelican Rapids 58, Thief River Falls 53
Pine City 57, Braham 52
Princeton 73, Monticello 57
Robbinsdale Armstrong 64, Rogers 59
Rockford 55, Litchfield 50
Sauk Centre 41, Browerville/Eagle Valley 37
Spring Lake Park 73, Anoka 50
Springfield 56, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 40
St. Thomas Academy 40, Henry Sibley 38
Totino-Grace 76, Andover 64
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, Yellow Medicine East 36
Waconia 65, Jordan 58
Wayzata 71, Eden Prairie 60
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 54, Red Rock Central 28
White Bear Lake 50, Roseville 43
Woodbury 60, Mounds View 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 62, Willmar 50
Andover 58, Totino-Grace 54
Becker 87, Cambridge-Isanti 37
Belle Plaine 69, LeSueur-Henderson 34
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 71, North Branch 29
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 48, Springfield 37
Byron 54, Rochester Lourdes 51
Cass Lake-Bena 74, Pine River-Backus 68
Centennial 79, Osseo 44
Chanhassen 71, Buffalo 64
Cristo Rey Jesuit 54, Trinity 20
Detroit Lakes 43, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36
Eagan 46, Apple Valley 38
East Ridge 53, Park (Cottage Grove) 46
Eden Prairie 80, Wayzata 74
Elk River 60, Coon Rapids 50
Fairmont 59, St. James Area 39
Farmington 57, Prior Lake 29
Fergus Falls 76, Rocori 31
Forest Lake 69, Irondale 39
Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21
Houston 63, Lanesboro 29
International Falls 67, Two Harbors 64
Jackson County Central 76, Pipestone 67
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 50, Canby 45
Kittson County Central 57, Win-E-Mac 21
Lac qui Parle Valley 84, Central Minnesota Christian 79
Lakeville North 73, Burnsville 51
Liberty Classical 41, Avail Academy 27
Maple Grove 71, Champlin Park 46
Mayer-Lutheran 69, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 46
Minneapolis Southwest 72, Minneapolis Edison 47
Minneapolis Washburn 51, Minneapolis Roosevelt 43
Minneota 78, Yellow Medicine East 47
Monticello 70, Princeton 40
New London-Spicer 61, Watertown-Mayer 41
New Prague 70, Mound Westonka 56
Norwood-Young America 63, Sibley East 26
Orono 59, Delano 49
Park Rapids 61, Aitkin 39
Richfield 63, South St. Paul 60
Rogers 63, Robbinsdale Armstrong 48
Rosemount 51, Eastview 33
Royalton 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 25
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66, Renville County West 31
Sartell-St. Stephen 60, St. Cloud Apollo 30
Sauk Rapids-Rice 63, St. Cloud Tech 40
Spectrum 58, Maple Lake 35
Spring Lake Park 71, Anoka 47
St. Cloud Cathedral 54, Melrose 24
Swanville 38, Upsala 26
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46, Lakeview 36
Virginia 74, Greenway 36
Windom 73, Edgerton 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/