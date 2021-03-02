Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

9:31 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashby 59, Ortonville 41

Austin 69, Rochester John Marshall 34

Becker 65, Cambridge-Isanti 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 89, Kimball 54

Blue Earth Area 71, Martin County West 45

Brandon-Evansville 48, Underwood 33

Breckenridge 73, Hawley 60

Champlin Park 69, Maple Grove 51

Chaska 57, Bloomington Jefferson 48

Chisholm 71, International Falls 64

Coon Rapids 73, Elk River 71

Cretin-Derham Hall 83, Stillwater 81

Cromwell 66, Wrenshall 49

Crosby-Ironton 65, Staples-Motley 41

DeLaSalle 65, Robbinsdale Cooper 59

Delano 60, Orono 49

Detroit Lakes 74, East Grand Forks 71

Eagan 46, Apple Valley 38

East Central 99, Isle 36

Edina 74, Minnetonka 51

Ely 76, Cook County 22

Farmington 67, Prior Lake 52

Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 61

Hayfield 79, Medford 54

Jackson County Central 68, Pipestone 66

Kasson-Mantorville 75, New Ulm 53

Lac qui Parle Valley 54, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 37

Lake City 57, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42

Lakeville North 73, Burnsville 51

Little Falls 70, St. Cloud Cathedral 59

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51, Spring Grove 38

Maple River 75, United South Central 47

Marshall 69, Luverne 50

Minnehaha Academy 94, Waseca 66

Montevideo 75, Dawson-Boyd 58

Mora 67, Pierz 42

Nashwauk-Keewatin 83, North Woods 73

Nevis 74, Park Rapids 43

New Prague 59, Mound Westonka 51

North St. Paul 83, Hastings 75

Osakis 85, Swanville 54

Osseo 80, Centennial 47

Pelican Rapids 58, Thief River Falls 53

Pine City 57, Braham 52

Princeton 73, Monticello 57

Robbinsdale Armstrong 64, Rogers 59

Rockford 55, Litchfield 50

Sauk Centre 41, Browerville/Eagle Valley 37

Spring Lake Park 73, Anoka 50

Springfield 56, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 40

St. Thomas Academy 40, Henry Sibley 38

Totino-Grace 76, Andover 64

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, Yellow Medicine East 36

Waconia 65, Jordan 58

Wayzata 71, Eden Prairie 60

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 54, Red Rock Central 28

White Bear Lake 50, Roseville 43

Woodbury 60, Mounds View 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 62, Willmar 50

Andover 58, Totino-Grace 54

Becker 87, Cambridge-Isanti 37

Belle Plaine 69, LeSueur-Henderson 34

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 71, North Branch 29

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 48, Springfield 37

Byron 54, Rochester Lourdes 51

Cass Lake-Bena 74, Pine River-Backus 68

Centennial 79, Osseo 44

Chanhassen 71, Buffalo 64

Cristo Rey Jesuit 54, Trinity 20

Detroit Lakes 43, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36

Eagan 46, Apple Valley 38

East Ridge 53, Park (Cottage Grove) 46

Eden Prairie 80, Wayzata 74

Elk River 60, Coon Rapids 50

Fairmont 59, St. James Area 39

Farmington 57, Prior Lake 29

Fergus Falls 76, Rocori 31

Forest Lake 69, Irondale 39

Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21

Houston 63, Lanesboro 29

International Falls 67, Two Harbors 64

Jackson County Central 76, Pipestone 67

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 50, Canby 45

Kittson County Central 57, Win-E-Mac 21

Lac qui Parle Valley 84, Central Minnesota Christian 79

Lakeville North 73, Burnsville 51

Liberty Classical 41, Avail Academy 27

Maple Grove 71, Champlin Park 46

Mayer-Lutheran 69, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 46

Minneapolis Southwest 72, Minneapolis Edison 47

Minneapolis Washburn 51, Minneapolis Roosevelt 43

Minneota 78, Yellow Medicine East 47

Monticello 70, Princeton 40

New London-Spicer 61, Watertown-Mayer 41

New Prague 70, Mound Westonka 56

Norwood-Young America 63, Sibley East 26

Orono 59, Delano 49

Park Rapids 61, Aitkin 39

Richfield 63, South St. Paul 60

Rogers 63, Robbinsdale Armstrong 48

Rosemount 51, Eastview 33

Royalton 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 25

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66, Renville County West 31

Sartell-St. Stephen 60, St. Cloud Apollo 30

Sauk Rapids-Rice 63, St. Cloud Tech 40

Spectrum 58, Maple Lake 35

Spring Lake Park 71, Anoka 47

St. Cloud Cathedral 54, Melrose 24

Swanville 38, Upsala 26

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46, Lakeview 36

Virginia 74, Greenway 36

Windom 73, Edgerton 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

