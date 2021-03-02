U-Haul ends plans at former K-Mart building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - U-Haul is ending its plans for the former K-Mart building in La Crosse.

A statement from a company spokesperson confirmed to WXOW that "U-Haul is no longer proceeding with the plans for the former Kmart."

In January, the company said it was purchasing the building. At the time, they only set up a temporary salesroom for moving supplies. They were working with the city regarding rezoning to allow self-storage and truck and trailer sharing.