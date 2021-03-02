Ukraine’s leader gets vaccine shot to dispel public doubts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has received a coronavirus vaccine shot in a bid to dispel widespread public skepticism about vaccination. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy got the AstraZeneca vaccine Tuesday as he visited the military near the area of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. He tweeted that “vaccine will let us live without restrictions again.” Zelenskiy got the shot even though he had the coronavirus in November. His move comes as many medical experts, who are prioritized to get the vaccine, refuse to receive it. Ukraine began the immunization effort last week after receiving the first 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India. It plans to give the shots to 14.4 million people, or about one-third of its population.