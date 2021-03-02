US men accused of helping Ghosn flee arrive in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail in Japan and flee to Lebanon in 2019 have arrived in Tokyo for a criminal investigation and likely trial. Michael Taylor and his son Peter, who had been detained in a Boston jail since last May, were handed over to Japanese custody in Boston for extradition. They are to be held in the Tokyo detention center for further investigation. Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for more than two decades, was arrested in 2018 and charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He denies any wrongdoing.