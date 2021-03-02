Warming with blustery winds

Yesterday was the coolest day the area has seen in over a week. Yet, the short cold snap will not last very long.

Out the door, temperatures have fallen into the teens under clear skies. But, winds have already started to switch to come from the south. This southerly wind will become strong and gusty today. With a cooler start, it will create a brisk wind-chill until temperatures warm up.

Highs will return to the 40s under the southerly wind influence and an abundance of sunshine. The sunshine will dominate for much of the week ahead. As winds calm into Wednesday morning temperatures do not take a back seat. Highs will continue to stay in the 40s through the weekend, enjoy!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett