Watchdog urges release of media workers held in Ethiopia

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Committee to Protect Journalists is urging Ethiopian authorities to free journalists and media workers detained in the region of Tigray, where government troops and their allies are battling forces loyal to the local administration. At least four media workers assisting members of the international media have been detained in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, in recent days. The journalists’ group said that those detained include two translators working for the French news agency AFP and the Financial Times, as well as a local fixer. It said the three were arrested on Saturday. The BBC reported on Monday that a journalist working with its Tigrinya service had also been arrested.