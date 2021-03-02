Whitmer faces criticism over severance deals for officials

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing criticism after the disclosure of another severance deal for a former top health official, a day after a $155,000 payout to Michigan’s ex-health director Robert Gordon came to light. The state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that deputy director Sarah Esty also reached a separation agreement, which are highly unusual in state government. Details weren’t immediately provided. Gordon abruptly resigned Jan. 22. At that time, Whitmer wouldn’t say if she’d sought his exit. Republican lawmakers are vowing to try to prevent Whitmer from entering into future separation deals that “silence” departing officials.