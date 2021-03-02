Wild night of OTs, last-second shots in Horizon Tournament

College basketball’s postseason has already turned wild — in the Horizon League, at least. All four quarterfinals in the Horizon Tournament came down to the wire Tuesday night, with three of them going to at least one overtime. Cleveland State, the top seed in the tournament, outlasted Purdue Fort Wayne 108-104 in triple overtime. Second-seeded Wright State wasn’t as fortunate. The Raiders led by 24 with under 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation but eventually lost 94-92 to Milwaukee in overtime. Third-seeded Oakland beat Youngstown State 87-83 in OT. Northern Kentucky didn’t need overtime but beat Detroit Mercy 70-69 on a buzzer-beater.