Yard sale find turns out to be artifact worth up to $500,000

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Talk about your yard sale finds.

A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th-century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000.

It's slated to go up for auction at Sotheby’s in two weeks.

Sotheby's says an antiques enthusiast came across the piece while browsing a yard sale in the New Haven area last year and paid the $35 asking price.

Turns out it's one of only seven such bowls known to exist in the world.

How it ended up at the yard sale remains a mystery.