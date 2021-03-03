Asian shares advance despite Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are higher in Asia after a wobbly day on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its gains from a day earlier. Hong Kong led Wednesday’s advance, gaining 2.4%, while Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai also were higher. The benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.8% Tuesday after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day. A day before, it leaped 2.4% for its best performance since June. Investors recently have been focusing on the bond market, where a swift recent rise in interest rates is threatening one of the main reasons for the stock market surge during the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased a bit to 1.40%.