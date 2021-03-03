Australian AG Porter denies rape accusation, won’t resign

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s attorney-general has denied having sexual contact with a 16-year-old who had accused him of raping her 33 years ago and says he will not resign as the nation’s top law officer. Christian Porter instead said he would take a couple of weeks on leave for his mental health and “I think that I will be able to return from that and do my job.” The accuser took her own life last year, and her allegations against Porter became public last week when they were sent anonymously to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other lawmakers. Police have said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a criminal investigation amid calls for an independent inquiry.