GOP takes aim at Biden’s health care pick on abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick for health secretary is taking heat for his defense of abortion rights from Republicans looking to define him as out of the mainstream. The Senate Finance Committee deadlocked Wednesday along party lines on the nomination of Xavier Becerra, but the White House is confident he’ll be approved by the full body. As attorney general of California, Becerra defended some of the nation’s most liberal laws and policies on abortion rights. The battle is also a test for abortion opponents, seeking to block Biden’s health secretary as the U.S. remains in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.