Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is ‘slightly’ better

LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, says her hospitalized father-in-law Prince Philip is “slightly improving,” and the family is keeping its fingers crossed for his recovery. Philip, who is 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted Feb. 16 to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, to undergo further treatment alongside testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. Camilla said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center on Wednesday that Philip is “slightly improving” but he “hurts at moments.” She added: “We keep our fingers crossed.”