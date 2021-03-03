Chippewa Falls woman pleads guilty to soliciting murder

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Chippewa Falls woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting a hitman to kill her daughter’s father. Forty-nine-year-old Melanie Schrader appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday where she entered the plea to an amended charge of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. A criminal complaint says Schrader was arrested last September after she agreed to pay a hitman $10,000. The complaint says she met with an undercover investigator in Irvine Park and made a $200 down payment, provided photos and asked that the hit be done quickly. Her sentencing hearing is set for April.