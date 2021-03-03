Deadly Calif. crash on route for illegal border crossings

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether human smuggling was involved when an SUV packed with 25 people slammed into a tractor-trailer in a remote California desert, killing the driver and 12 passengers near the Mexican border. Seats of the 1997 Ford Expedition were removed, making room for more people. At least 10 who died in Tuesday’s crash were from Mexico. The area became a major route for illegal border crossings in the late 1990s after heightened enforcement in San Diego pushed migrants to more remote areas.