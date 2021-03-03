Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads

(AP) – Facebook says it is lifting its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place such ads starting Thursday.

Restricting political advertisements following the November election was among the host of measures the social media company put in place last year in an attempt to ensure its platform is not used to sow chaos and spread misinformation.

It said at the time that the ban would be temporary but did not give a clear end date.

By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer