German financial supervisor moves against Greensill Bank

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s financial market supervisor has ordered the closure of Greensill Bank AG for business with customers. It cited an “imminent risk” that the subsidiary of an Australian company will become over-indebted. Supervisor BaFin said that the Bremen-based bank had some 4.5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in total assets at the end of last year and is not considered systemically important. It said that “the institution’s distress poses no threat to financial stability.” BaFin said it banned disposals and payments. The regulator said the measures are “not yet final.” The bank is owned by Australia’s Greensill Capital Pty Ltd., and is part of a group that provides short-term supply chain financing for industrial companies.