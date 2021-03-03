Germany seeks to improve oversight of firms’ delivery chains

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved legislation that seeks to make big companies ensure environmental rules and human rights are respected throughout their delivery chains. The plan approved Wednesday is the result of prolonged haggling in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition of center-right and center-left parties. It is set to take effect from 2023. It would apply initially to companies with 3,000 or more employees, and from 2024 to companies with 1,000 employees. The intention is to evaluate it after that to see whether more firms should be included. The plan needs parliamentary approval.