Huawei CFO lawyer says Trump comments a ‘salvo’ in trade war

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A lawyer for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies says comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump turned her into a “bargaining chip” and “co-opted the extradition process.” Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face fraud charges. Her lawyer pointed to a 2018 interview when Trump was asked if he would be willing to intervene in Meng’s case if it would help secure a trade deal with China or aid U.S. security interests.