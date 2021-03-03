Huskers hitting their stride heading into trip to No. 5 Iowa

The Nebraska basketball team is hitting its stride late in the regular season. The Cornhuskers head into their game at No. 5 Iowa on Thursday night off consecutive Big Ten wins for the first time since February 2018. They’ve done it mostly without leading scorer Teddy Allen. He left the team Monday after being benched for most of the win over Minnesota on Saturday. The Huskers have shot a combined 53% overall and 41% on 3-pointers in their last two games and have clamped down on defense. Nebraska hasn’t won in Iowa City since 2012.