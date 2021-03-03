It’s back to school for Jill Biden and new education chief

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden and new Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are out to show that in-person learning can be done safely in schools during the pandemic. They spent about an hour visiting classrooms and other areas at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Connecticut, on Wednesday. Biden herself is a community college teacher who is teaching virtually. She says “teachers want to be back” and so do her students. The first lady and Cardona also visited a middle school in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. President Joe Biden has promised to have most K-8 schools open for classroom instruction by the end of April.