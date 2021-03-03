Japan searches for 5 crew from capsized Chinese fishing boat

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese coast guard personnel are searching for five crewmembers missing from a Chinese fishing boat that capsized near disputed waters. A patrol plane that was dispatched after a distress call spotted the capsized Shen Lian Cheng 707 north of Ishigaki Island. The coast guard said five of the boat’s 10 crew members have been rescued by another Chinese boat. The fishing boat’s activity or the cause of the capsizing was not known. Ishigaki is north of the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, also claimed by China and called Diaoyu. China has increased maritime activity in the region, triggering Japanese security concerns.