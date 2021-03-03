Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s new Cabinet has been sworn in. This comes weeks after the government quit amid a deepening deadlock with parliament that has blocked badly needed reforms in the oil-rich Gulf state. The prime minister swapped out four ministers whose selections had angered various lawmakers for less contentious, veteran politicians, an apparent gesture to appease parliament. The worsening rift between Kuwait’s emir-appointed government and elected parliament presents the first significant challenge to the new emir. The infighting has diminished public confidence, caused instability and hastened the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.