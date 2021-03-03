Lebanon’s president wants investigation into currency crash

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president has ordered the central bank governor to open an investigation into currency speculation after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market this week. The Wednesday request by President Michel Aoun came after the country’s banks were required to raise their capital holdings by Feb. 28. Local media reported that some had to scramble to get hard currency from the black market, sending demand for it — and its prices — surging. While officially the U.S. dollar costs only 1,520 Lebanese pounds, the black market price was around 9,900 pounds on Wednesday — a day after briefly hitting a record high of 10,000.