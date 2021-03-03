Legislative leaders move to expel North Dakota House member

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders are finalizing a resolution to expel a North Dakota House member accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the state Capitol. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert says a resolution to expel GOP Rep. Luke Simons will be introduced on the House floor Thursday. Pollert and Democratic House Minority Leader Josh Boschee said they worked together over the the Legislature’s mid-session break to craft the expulsion resolution. Simons has denied wrongdoing and declined Republican leadership’s requests to resign. He says the allegations have been “totally misconstrued and taken out of context.”