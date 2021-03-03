Local research emphasizes the importance of freshwater

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With a rapidly expanding world population, the importance of fresh water is only growing. Some of the world's best water research is happening right in our backyard at UW-La Crosse.

Water covers about 71% of the Earth's surface, but only 3% of that is freshwater, so according to UW-L, "the future is water."

That's why the UW system has formed a Freshwater Collaborative Partnership with all 13 public universities. It hopes to train the next generation of water professionals. Program officials say La Crosse is in such a unique position because of the abundant freshwater we have around here.

Associate Dean of the College of Science and Health at UW-L Roger Haro said some of the current research underway includes work with invasive species, microplastics in the water, the floodplain forest and so much more.

"Our main mission basically is to help foster the next generation of water specialists, water scientists and water scholars in the region," said Haro.

"We've always been able to attract very talented students that have a passion to learn about freshwater and the environment and going out into the world and doing something improving the economy and sustaining our precious natural resource which is freshwater," said Haro.

According to the United Nations, over 78% of jobs worldwide are somehow associated with water and the water sector, so figuring out ways to navigate water cleanliness and manage pollutants is a crucial step in the coming years according to UW-L.

