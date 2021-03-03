Luther Knights get ready for their first ever state tournament appearance

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Luther Knights boys basketball team is getting ready for their first state appearance.

After starting the 2019 season 1-7, the Knights came back in 2020 and dominated the Coulee Conference with a 10-1 record.

Luther is now 19-1 on the season and to get to their first ever state tournament is a dream come true.

"For the team, it's gonna be a huge deal. Being a senior, it just has that much more responsibility and you feel that you've waited all your life for this. Some of our guys, we've been playing together since 5th grade and we've always had this same dream to go to a state tournament. Just having it senior year is surreal in a way and especially being able to play in your home town," said senior James Biedenbender.

"We're just trying to get to another game. It's big, it's huge. This is giant for Luther high school, it's giant for our community," said head coach Brad Schaper.

(4) Luther plays (1) The Prairie School on Friday, March 5th at 9:05am.