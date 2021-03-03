Man who used van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto guilty

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian judge has found guilty a man who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto. Alek Minassian faced 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. The April 23, 2018, attack drew attention to an online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny. His lawyer argued he didn’t know what he was doing was wrong because he has autism spectrum disorder, a stance that angled autism rights advocates. Justice Anne Molloy said Wednesday the man’s lawyers failed toprove he was not criminally responsible.