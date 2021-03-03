Others test, check, trace; Mexico lets tourists in speedily

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Even as other countries institute airport testing, tracing and mandatory isolation, Mexican authorities are bragging about the speed with which they let tourists exit the terminal at the resort of Cancun. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said Wednesday it took tourists an average of only one to two minutes to enter the country. During peak hours Tuesday, checkpoints at the Cancun airport processed almost 9,000 tourists arriving on dozens of flights. The overall numbers of tourists arriving at the airport, one of Mexico’s busiest, were 54.7% lower in January than the same month of 2020.