Former Pakistan PM wins Senate election in setback to gov’t

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Election authorities say a former Pakistani prime minister has defeated a ruling party candidate in Senate elections in a major setback to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday defeated the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s Hafeez Sheikh, who is finance minister in Khan’s Cabinet. He received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164. Gilani’s success suggests some ruling party lawmakers did not vote for Sheikh. Votes for Senate, the upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament, are cast by members of the National Assembly, or the lower house, and four provincial assemblies. After Gilani’s win was announced in the Parliament building, Sheikh congratulated Gilani in acknowledgement of his defeat. Results for the Senate’s other seats were still coming in.