Palestinian Authority faces criticism over vaccine rollout

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Authority’s decision to divert some of its tiny stockpile of coronavirus vaccines to senior officials, soccer players and others has sparked controversy. The PA repeatedly said that its first vaccines would go to medical workers and elderly patients. It said on Tuesday that more than 90% of its vaccines have gone to health workers, with small amounts given to senior officials, players on the national soccer team and students who need them to travel abroad. Israel has given the PA 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The PA acquired another 10,000 doses of a Russian-made vaccine. That’s enough to inoculate 6,000 people in the nearly 5 million-strong population.