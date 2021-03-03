Police: Live pipe bomb found at polling place in Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police say the discovery of a live pipe bomb at a central Iowa polling place forced an evacuation of the building. Police responded Tuesday morning after a device that looked like a pipe bomb was found outside the Lakeside Center in Ankeny, where residents were voting on an Ankeny school district special election. No one was injured. The building was evacuated, and the State Fire Marshal and agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in. Technicians safely detonated the device, and the center was reopened around 12:30 p.m. Police later confirmed that the device was a pipe bomb. Officials don’t know whether the pipe bomb was related to the election and police say an investigation into who left the device is continuing.